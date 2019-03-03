Image copyright PA Image caption The accident happened on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, at about 00:50 on Sunday

A man is critically ill in hospital after he was struck by a car in Kirkcaldy.

Police said the 56-year-old suffered a serious head injury on Hayfield Road at about 00:50 on Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to the Victoria Hospital after the incident, which involved a silver Audi A4.

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "I'm appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened either from driving or walking through the area.

"I would also ask drivers to check their dash cam footage if they were on Hayfield Road at that time in case it picked up the incident."