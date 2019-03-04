Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in River City, Outlander and Outlaw King

A 42-year old man has appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with the attempted murder of a Scottish actor.

Outlander and River City star Tam Dean Burn was attacked after leaving the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Bowie Wilson made a brief appearance in private and no plea was made.

The case was continued and Wilson remanded in custody.

The 60-year old Scots actor, who has also appeared in Fortitude and Outlaw King, was assaulted in Crichton's Close near the Royal Mile, after speaking at a tribute event to Scottish poet Tom Leonard, who died last year.

He was treated in hospital and later released.