Image caption The area near the Annandale Street mosque was sealed off for several hours

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious item discovered opposite a mosque in Edinburgh.

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on the item, which was later found not to pose any risk to the public.

The incident on 1 March saw Annandale Street, to the east of the city centre, closed off for hours.

The 37-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries.

Police Scotland said its investigation into this incident was continuing.