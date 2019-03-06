Arrest over suspicious item found near mosque in Edinburgh
- 6 March 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious item discovered opposite a mosque in Edinburgh.
Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on the item, which was later found not to pose any risk to the public.
The incident on 1 March saw Annandale Street, to the east of the city centre, closed off for hours.
The 37-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries.
Police Scotland said its investigation into this incident was continuing.