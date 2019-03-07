Image caption The Halifax building in Edinburgh has been evacuated

Police have carried out evacuations in Edinburgh and Dumfries over two reports of suspicious packages.

The Halifax building on Princes Street, as well as surrounding shops, and part of the University of Glasgow campus near Kingholm Quay were cordoned off at about 12:30 on Thursday.

The Rutherford/McCowan building has been evacuated as a precaution.

However inquiries in Edinburgh found the package contained clothing and posed no risk to the public.

It comes one day after University of Glasgow buildings in Glasgow were closed after a suspect item was found in the mailroom.

Image caption Bomb disposal officers in Edinburgh

Bomb disposal officers entered the bank branch in Edinburgh at about 13:45.

Surrounding shops were also evacuated and traffic came to a standstill. Tram services were disrupted due to the road closure at South Charlotte Street.

At about 14:30 the bomb disposal unit left Princes Street and the police cordon was lifted.

A tweet from Edinburgh Police read: "The package was found to contain clothing, posing no risk to the public.

"The cordon, established as a precaution while this was assessed by the EOD, has been removed. Local businesses and residents are thanked for their co-operation."

Image caption A section of Princes Street has been cordoned off

Firefighters were also sent to the Dumfries campus while police carried out inquiries.

A spokesperson for police in Dumfries said: "Around 12:30 today, police received a report of a suspicious package found at the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

"Emergency services are in attendance and part of the campus has been evacuated as a precaution.

"The item will be examined and inquiries are ongoing. Further updates will follow."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police also sealed off part of the University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow added: "Staff and students have been evacuated from the Rutherford/McCowan building on the Dumfries campus as a precautionary measure.

"Police Scotland are in attendance and carrying out inquiries. "

Image copyright Dora A

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called just before 13:00 on Thursday, 7 March to assist emergency service partners at University of Glasgow campus in Dumfries.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources and crews remain in attendance."