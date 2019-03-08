Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police vehicle involved in Kirkcaldy crash

  • 8 March 2019

A marked police vehicle has been involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Fife.

The collision took place at about 16:50 on Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.

The police vehicle had been responding to a 999 call.

The fire service and ambulance personnel are at the scene and police have said the road is closed.

