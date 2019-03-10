Image copyright Kaiam Image caption More than 300 workers lost their jobs at Kaiam in December

A division of the Kaiam computer company has been sold to a Chinese tech firm, saving 20 jobs in West Lothian.

More than 300 workers at the firm's plant in Livingston were made redundant just before Christmas when the firm went into administration.

Administrators KPMG said its Planar Lightwave Circuits division would be sold to Broadex UK.

Under the deal Broadex will acquire the Livingston site, securing 20 jobs with the possibility of future expansion.

The division manufactures silicon wafers for telecoms and data uses.