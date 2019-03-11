Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man dies week after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

  • 11 March 2019

A 56-year-old man has died a week after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

The pedestrian had been critically ill in hospital following the accident, which involved a silver Audi A4.

He was struck on the Fife town's Hayfield Road at about 00:50 on Sunday 3 March.

Sgt Nicola Young, of Fife's road policing unit, said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this and urge anyone who may have information to get in touch."

