Image copyright Google Image caption The group was asked to leave the train in Inverkeithing

A guard has been assaulted by a group of passengers on board a train from Edinburgh to Dundee.

The incident happened at about 19:20 on 2 March at Inverkeithing in Fife.

The guard asked the group to leave after their anti-social behaviour, but they became aggressive and threw a container full of alcohol at him.

They also threw a glass bottle which smashed off the train doors. British Transport Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

One of the men involved was described as white, about 20 years old and of slim build.

He was 6ft 2in tall, clean shaven and wore a brown flat cap, a pink/white t-shirt, short jacket and navy jeans with white trainers.