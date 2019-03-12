Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Josephine Fernie died after being hit by the motorcycle ridden by Ignacio Abecia

A motorcyclist admitted killing a woman after riding his bike on to a "pitch black" road with no headlights.

Ignacio Abecia mounted a pavement and hit 53-year-old Josephine Fernie after panicking when he realised he was driving in darkness.

The 46-year-old had not realised his light had not come on again after he stopped for fuel.

At Dundee Sheriff Court Abecia, of Cellardyke in Fife, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Abecia ploughed into Mrs Fernie on the A917 road between Pittenweem and Anstruther - causing horrific injuries that killed her within minutes.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court that witnesses frantically tried to give Mrs Fernie CPR at the side of the road - but that she died at the scene having suffered a complete tear of an artery in her heart.

'Lights did not come on'

Abecia had stopped to fill up his Triumph TT600 motorbike at a garage in Pittenweem minutes before the crash.

He was seen on CCTV turning off the lights as he used a petrol pump, then moving his hand towards the headlamp switch as he set off again.

However, the light did not come back on.

Seconds later he left the Fife coastal town as he headed towards nearby Anstruther - plunging him into total darkness on a road described by one witness as "pitch black".

Realising his light was not on, he tried to turn it back on as a car came towards him.

Image copyright Google Image caption Abecia drove into "pitch black" after leaving Pittenweem

In that moment his bike lurched across the road, up on to a pavement at the side of the opposing carriageway and careered into the council worker who was walking her dog towards her father's house.

Mr Adams said: "The accused was seen by police and when spoken to said 'I didn't have any lights on the bike and I didn't see anything in front of me.

"I didn't see the woman because I didn't have any lights, I didn't know what bit of road I was on.

"I hit the woman and then I flew off the bike.

"I'm sure I had lights on.

"I saw the road in Pittenweem because of the street lights but nothing after that."

'Unreserved apology'

Abecia was thrown into a field by the impact and suffered a fractured shoulder blade and a fracture of a thoracic vertebra in his back.

He has been banned from driving in the interim and released on bail until sentencing in April.

Defence advocate Barney Ross said: "Mr Abecia has expressly instructed me to tender his unreserved apology to the family and loved ones of Josephine Fernie for his part in the tragic accident resulting in her death.

"In that regard he does accept full responsibility for that accident and he expresses his remorse in perhaps the most meaningful way he can by way of his plea of guilty before this court today."