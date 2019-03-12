A woman has been robbed in her home by four men who claimed to be police officers.

The theft took place in the Fallside area of Bathgate at about 17:25 on Monday.

The men approached the back of the house and told the woman, aged in her 60s, that they needed to check inside.

One man stayed with the woman while the others went upstairs before escaping with two money tins and a handbag containing a four-figure sum of cash.

Police have issued a warning that people should be alert to similar attacks.

PC Andy Tuplin said: "This has been a disgraceful intrusion into the woman's home who has understandably been left distressed by the incident.

"We believe the men were not dressed in standard police uniform, however claimed to be police officers to the woman at her door. The man who stayed with the woman downstairs was described as having with him a walkie-talkie type radio.

"The men left carrying the stolen property in either a white carrier bag or a white pillow case."

He added: "We understand that these sort of criminals can be extremely convincing and we'd urge people to be vigilant to those arriving unexpectedly at your home."

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the men should call Police Scotland.