A cyclist has been hit by a lorry on a busy road in Edinburgh.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Sir Harry Lauder Road at about 10:05. The condition of the cyclist is unknown at this stage.

Closures were put in place at the junction of Portobello High Street and Fishwives Causeway as a result of the incident.

Portobello High Street was also closed between Portobello Road and Bath Street.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.