Councillors are to make the final decision on extending Edinburgh's tram service from the city centre to Newhaven.

Edinburgh City Council's transport convenor Lesley Macinnes said it was a "momentous day" for the capital.

Supporters of the plan to lengthen the tram line by 2.8 miles (4.6km) say it is needed to match the city's growth.

But funding concerns have been raised after it was revealed the project's costs had jumped by 25% to £207m.

If the extension is approved by councillors, the works should be completed by 2022 and operational in the first quarter of 2023.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes described the decision on the tram extension as a "momentous day for Edinburgh".

She added: "We're poised to make a pivotal decision for the city - one which will have an impact not just on current residents but for generations to come.

"With the city growing at a faster pace than anywhere else in Scotland, we need to make some long-term, strategic decisions to put us in the best place to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.

"I firmly believe the case stacks up for taking trams to Newhaven and that my fellow councillors will arrive at the same conclusion having now had time to scrutinise it in detail."

The tram extension, if approved, will be funded through borrowing paid back by future tram fare revenues

It was initially estimated the tram extension would cost £165m but the final business case for the project now states it will be £207m, including a contingency fund.

In the first year of operation, the council predicts 16 million passengers will use the line.

The original tram project came in at twice its original budget and the mistakes made on that scheme are subject to an ongoing public inquiry.

The council's transport and environment committee has already backed the extension despite concerns about cost and disruption.

The project will be funded through borrowing paid back by future tram fare revenues, along with a special £20m dividend from the city's public bus firm Lothian Buses.

Taking into account lessons learnt in the first phase of the tram project, construction is planned using a "one-dig" approach - closing each work site only once and opening them again only once all works are complete.