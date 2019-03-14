Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Lionel Simenya was fatally injured on Fords Road in the Saughton area of Edinburgh

The brother of a chef who was killed after being struck by a stolen car in Edinburgh has urged those responsible for the murder to give themselves up.

Lionel Simenya, 36, died on Fords Road in the Saughton area at about 03:50 on 7 March.

Detectives said he was knocked down by a Peugeot car which had been taken from a garage on the same road.

Mr Simenya, who was originally from Burundi, had lived in the UK for several years.

A week on from the murder, his brother addressed a media conference in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

Image copyright David Cowan Image caption Nicolas Simenya addressed the media at a police press conference in Edinburgh

He said: "Lionel worked hard and never asked for help from anyone.

"Lionel was in his prime and would have been 37 yesterday (Wednesday) had he not been taken away from us.

"Yesterday we visited his body at the mortuary. He looked so peaceful. The same way he lived his life."

Mr Simenya asked those with information to examine their consciences.

He added: "Lionel did not deserve to die such an atrocious death.

"He should be living his life to the fullest, instead of having been cruelly taken away from us.

"As his family, we urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the police so that we can start grieving."

Mr Simenya was joined at the media conference by Det Insp Stuart Alexander from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team.