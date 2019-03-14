Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in a home on Pitcairn Grove

Two men were slashed during an attack inside a house in Edinburgh.

Three men in balaclavas armed with a blade entered the home on Pitcairn Grove on Wednesday at about 17:30.

They attacked a 48-year-old man, leaving him with serious arm and head injuries. A 32-year-old man who intervened was left with a laceration on his hand.

The suspects arrived in a black Audi with a false registration plate that was found burned out in Harperrig Way.

Two vehicles

It is understood the five men involved knew one another.

A 43-year-old woman who was inside the Oxgangs property heard a disturbance in the hallway and discovered the three men entering the address.

Paramedics took both victims to hospital - the 48-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition and the 32-year-old was released after treatment.

Police investigating the matter have confirmed the black Audi A5, which was found on fire on Harperrig Way, had the false plate YN63 MKD.

Image caption Fire crews went to the scene of the car fire and alerted the police

The suspects are thought to have left Oxgangs in a second car - a silver hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to get in touch.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts said: "The 48-year-old man has suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident and was subjected to a sustained attack with a weapon.

"We believe the three men involved were all wearing black clothing and balaclavas covering their faces and used two vehicles during the course of the incident.

"I'm especially eager to hear from anyone who may have seen either the Audi A5 in the area of Pitcairn Grove immediately prior to, or after the incident, or who saw the suspects leave the Oxgangs area in the silver car after abandoning the Audi in Harperrig Way.

"I'd also urge anyone who can help us identify those involved to come forward as soon as possible."