Image caption James Cornforth was last seen five weeks ago

A body has been found in the search for missing man James Cornforth.

Mr Cornforth, 36, went missing in Edinburgh five weeks ago.

Police confirmed a man's body had been found in Newbridge, Edinburgh, by a member of the public. Officers were called to an area of woodland near to Claylands Road at about 12:30 on Thursday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Mr Cornforth's family have been told of the discovery.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.