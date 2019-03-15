A body found woodland in Edinburgh has been confirmed to be that of missing man James Cornforth.

Mr Cornforth, who was 36, went missing in Edinburgh five weeks ago after last being seen at Ocean Terminal in Leith on Tuesday 5 February.

A member of the public found his body near Claylands Road, in the Newbridge area, at about 12:30 on Thursday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Martin Cornforth, James's father said: "I'd like to thank the police, the media, and members of the public who helped in the search for James. As a family we would ask that our privacy be respected at this time."

Insp Jonny Elliott, from Drylaw Police Station, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with James' family and friends as they come to terms with this news and we will continue to provide them with the necessary support at this difficult time.

"I'd like to thank everyone who assisted with our missing person appeals over the course of the last month."