Image copyright Brita Been

A design inspired by a shirt has won the world's biggest prize for tapestry.

"Vine" by Norwegian Brita Been prevailed over a shortlist of 16 other artworks, including works by various Scottish artists.

The £8,000 Cordis Prize for Tapestry was co-founded by best-selling crime novelist Ian Rankin and his wife Miranda Harvey in 2015.

The tapestries are on display at the Inverleith House Gallery in Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Gardens until 27 May.

"Vine" is described as a "joyous statement about heritage and the textile traditions of Norway".

Its creator Brita Been said it was a "tribute to women's creative work, time and patience", which was inspired by an embroidery on a white linen shirt front.

Image copyright Brita Been Image caption The shortlist includes weavers from Japan, Serbia, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

She said: "I have chosen to weave the patterns on a black background. Black boldly highlights colours and makes patterns stand out.

"The forms are essentially retained as in the original embroideries, even though the patterns have been revised and adapted to transfer from a shirt to large woven tapestries. The patterns are enlarged and made more visible."

Speaking on behalf of the judging panel, Cordis Prize co-founder Miranda Harvey said: "With such a strong and diverse shortlist it was very hard to pick just one winner.

"In the end I felt that 'Vine' is powerful, joyous and accessible.

"It is beautifully woven, deceptively simple, and will delight every visitor to Inverleith House."