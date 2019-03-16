Image copyright Police Scotland

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a chef in Edinburgh.

Lionel Simenya, 36, died on Fords Road in the Saughton area of the city at about 03:50 on 7 March.

Detectives said Mr Simenya, who would have been 37 on Wednesday, was struck by a car.

The chef was originally from Burundi and had lived in the UK for several years. At the time of his death, he was working in Gorgie.

In a media conference, his brother Nicolas said: "Lionel worked hard and never asked for help from anyone.

"He should be living his life to the fullest, instead of having been cruelly taken away from us."