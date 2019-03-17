Image copyright Police Scotland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a chef in Edinburgh.

Lionel Simenya, 36, died on Ford's Road in the Saughton area of the city at about 03:50 on 7 March.

Detectives said Mr Simenya, who was originally from Burundi but who had lived in the UK for years, was struck by a car.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Friday has been released "pending further inquiries".

Det Insp Stuart Alexander, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a complex inquiry as we worked to establish the full circumstances of how Mr Simenya died.

"I would like to thank his family for their patience and assistance as we carried out our inquiries and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"I'd also like to extend my thanks to the local community and members of the public who assisted with our investigation and came forward following our appeals for information."

The 22-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.