Image copyright Google Image caption The first woman was robbed in Sciennes House Place before they ran off towards the Causewayside and Mayfield Road areas

Police are linking two incidents which saw women robbed at knifepoint in Edinburgh.

The first robbery happened just after 01:00 when a 20-year-old woman was walking in the Sciennes House Place area.

She was approached by two men, one of whom was on a bike, who threatened her before stealing her handbag and phone.

The second incident, involving a 22-year-old woman, took place about half an hour later in Drummond Street.

The woman was walking east towards Roxburgh Street when she was approached by two men, one on a grey bike, who threatened her with a knife and stole her bag, containing a laptop.

They ran off towards Roxburgh Street.

Straggly beard

In the first incident, the suspects were described as being white and in their late 20s or early 30s.

The man on the bike was between 5ft 6in to 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, with short, light-coloured hair. He had a straggly beard and was wearing a dark zip-up jacket over a brighter-coloured hooded top.

The second man was taller, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, and of slimmer build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with a scarf or balaclava over his face.

The men left the scene towards the Causewayside and then Mayfield Road areas.

Image copyright Google Image caption The second woman was threatened as she walked along Drummond Street

In the second robbery the suspects were described as white men, in their early 30s to 40s. The man on the bike was described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with greying black short hair, unkempt facial hair and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt.

The second man was shorter, about 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in tall. of medium build. He had dark hair, was clean shaven and was wearing a light green padded jacket and black trousers.

'Extremely frightening'

Det Sgt Dougal Begg, of Corstorphine CID, said: "These have been extremely frightening incidents for the victims and a thorough investigation of the events is now under way.

"We believe that these incidents are linked and would ask any members of the public who can help us identify those involved to come forward as soon as possible.

"The areas where both incidents happened are heavily populated with residential and business premises.

"I'd urge anyone with private CCTV, or who may have heard a disturbance in these areas in the early hours of this morning, to get in touch with officers immediately.

"These type of incidents are thankfully rare and officers are continuing to provide the necessary support to the victims."

He added: "When out walking during the hours of darkness, always stick to well-lit paths, and if possible, use busier routes. If you feel uncomfortable alone, use a pre-booked licensed taxi or walk in a larger group with friends."