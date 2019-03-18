Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked by three men at a house in Murrayburn Gardens in Wester Hailes

A 35-year-old man was attacked by a gang of three men at a house in Edinburgh in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

The assault took place after the men forced their way into the property in Murrayburn Gardens in Wester Hailes at about 00:10.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his arm and stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 30s with a medium build. He had short brown hair and was wearing a black tracksuit top and black trousers.

The second suspect was white, in his 30s with short fair hair and wearing a dark jumper and dark trousers.

The third suspect is also described as white and in his 30s. He was of an average height and build and had dark brown hair.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, from Corstorphine CID, said: "We are still working to determine what the motivation for this attack was and we are keen to hear from members of the public who can assist with this investigation.

"If you saw any suspicious activity in the Murrayburn Gardens area during the early hours of Monday morning, then please contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have any other relevant information, including details of those responsible, then we would also urge you to get in touch."