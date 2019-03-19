Image caption Police at the scene of the incident in Dumbiedykes Road

Detectives are investigating how a woman fell from a window of a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the 30-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary after she was discovered with with serious leg injuries.

The incident happened on Dumbiedykes Road at about 08:00.

A force spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently investigating the full circumstances surrounding this incident."