Man, 70, dies in hospital after Livingston accident
- 19 March 2019
A 70-year-old man has died in hospital three days after being hit by a car in Livingston, West Lothian.
The pensioner was struck by the black Ford Galaxy on Almond Road West, at the junction with Broom Walk, at about 12:30 on Saturday.
He suffered serious head injuries and died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.