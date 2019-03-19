Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner was struck on Almond Road West at the junction with Broom Walk

A 70-year-old man has died in hospital three days after being hit by a car in Livingston, West Lothian.

The pensioner was struck by the black Ford Galaxy on Almond Road West, at the junction with Broom Walk, at about 12:30 on Saturday.

He suffered serious head injuries and died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.