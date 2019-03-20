Man suffers serious injuries in Crossford house fire
20 March 2019
A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a house fire in Fife.
The alarm was raised at noon after the blaze broke out in a bungalow on Miller Avenue in Crossford.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 14 firefighters using breathing apparatus were at the scene to bring the fire under control.