Man suffers serious injuries in Crossford house fire

  • 20 March 2019
Miller Avenue in Crossford
Image caption Emergency crews were called to Miller Avenue in Crossford

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a house fire in Fife.

The alarm was raised at noon after the blaze broke out in a bungalow on Miller Avenue in Crossford.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 14 firefighters using breathing apparatus were at the scene to bring the fire under control.

