Image caption Rapist Paul McMillan was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who carried out sex attacks on two women in Fife has been jailed for seven years.

Paul McMillan subjected both of his victims to ordeals of sexual assault in his hometown of Glenrothes, in Fife.

One woman was raped repeatedly at addresses in the Fife town in 2010 and 2011. The other victim went through one attack in 2017.

This second victim was punched on the head, grabbed, and had her face pushed onto a sofa during the sexual assault.

McMillan, formerly of Brodie Court, in Glenrothes, denied a string of charges during an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

'Sense of entitlement'

Further allegations of physical assault were withdrawn by the Crown but he was convicted of three rape offences by a jury.

The judge told McMillan that he could not "shut his eyes" to his past record of offending which included a number of convictions for domestic abuse.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said a background report prepared on McMillan characterised him as having "a strong sense of entitlement".

The judge said it appeared that he now accepted some responsibility for his criminal actions and added: "You describe your behaviour as completely awful and bringing great shame on you."

Lord Boyd said: "I am prepared to accept you regret your actions and have a genuine desire to take part in programmes to address your behaviour."

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said that although McMillan had a record of previous offending he has never previously served a jail sentence.

'A callous individual'

She said the report prepared on him described him as "a fairly isolated, introverted individual" and added: "He was bullied at school."

She said McMillan was "anxious to embrace rehabilitation" and was assessed as suitable for taking part in a change programme.

McMillan was told that he will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

After sentencing, Det Con Lesley Couper from Fife's Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: "Paul McMillan subjected these women to periods of emotional and sexual abuse. He has demonstrated himself to be a callous individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

"I would like to commend the outstanding bravery of these women in coming forward to report these crimes, which has been vital in securing these convictions."