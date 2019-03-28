Girl, 12, charged after being found with knife at Musselburgh school
- 28 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 12-year-old girl has been charged by police after being found with a knife in a primary school playground in East Lothian.
The incident happened at Pinkie St Peter's Primary in Musselburgh shortly after 09:00.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At no point was another pupil or a member of staff threatened or harmed."
East Lothian Council said they were aware of the incident and co-operating fully with police.
A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter.