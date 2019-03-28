Image copyright Google Image caption The men were attacked at the Union Canal path near Murrayburn and Wester Hailes

Police are hunting a group of young people who pushed three cyclists into a canal in Edinburgh.

The men were confronted in separate incidents on the Union Canal path near Murrayburn and Wester Hailes between 17:00 and 21:15 on Wednesday.

Each of the cyclists sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland said they were looking for the people responsible and would patrol the area to prevent further attacks.

Sgt Alex Dickson appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious on the canal path.

He said: "The youths may have thought this was a bit of fun, but it could have resulted in serious injury, or worse, and we are treating these incidents very seriously.

"In response, we are going to deploy high-visibility patrols in the area to engage with cyclists and members of the public and deter any further incidents."