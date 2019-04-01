Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police are trying to identify a blonde woman as part of their investigation

Police in Edinburgh have released photos of a woman as part of an investigation into a city centre nightclub assault.

A man ended up with painful facial injuries after attending The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street on Sunday 3 March.

The incident happened at about 02:15 and the man needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Two images of a woman police are trying to trace have been released.

Officers think she can help with the inquiry and are asking anyone who knows who the woman is to come forward.

'Very painful injuries'

The woman in the images is described as white, in her early twenties, 5ft 4ins tall, with long blonde hair and is pictured wearing a white shirt-style dress.

Det Con Leigh Inglis said: "This incident resulted in a man sustaining very painful injuries to his face.

"As well as urging other people who were in the nightclub at the time to contact us if they witnessed this, we are keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the woman pictured as we believe she may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"Similarly, if you have any other information which may be relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."