Student dies in crash on private Stirlingshire estate

  • 1 April 2019
Sam Younger Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Student Sam Younger died in a motor vehicle accident

A student has died in a motor vehicle accident on a private estate in Stirlingshire.

The accident happened on Saturday 30 March.

Police have named the man as 22-year-old Sam Younger, a student at the University of Edinburgh.

They said the accident was unexplained but that there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent as standard procedure to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Younger's family have released a photo, saying they wished for privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son.

