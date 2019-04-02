Image copyright Google

A man has been seriously hurt after two others attacked him in an Edinburgh street.

The 36-year-old was involved in a verbal argument with the two men, who then assaulted him on Clerk Street, Newington at about 19:15 on Sunday.

A taxi driver stopped to help him and the suspects fled towards Nicholson Street. Police are looking to speak to the driver.

The victim was left with a serious arm injury which was treated in hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

Det Con Iain Wallace said: "This assault happened in a busy area which at the time had a number of pedestrians and drivers passing by.

"We'd ask anyone who saw what happened, or the suspects afterwards, to contact police as soon as possible.

"We are grateful to the taxi driver for stopping to assist the victim at the scene, and I would appeal directly to him to come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"Anyone with information that can help us trace those responsible should contact officers immediately."