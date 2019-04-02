Woman charged after Edinburgh nightclub assault
- 2 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have charged a woman in connection with a serious assault at a nightclub in Edinburgh.
A 21-year-old man suffered facial injuries after attending The Hive nightclub on Niddry Street on Sunday 3 March.
The man was struck in the face at about 02:15 and required hospital treatment.
A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with this - and the assault of a 24-year-old woman, who was uninjured.
She is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.