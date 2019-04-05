Man knocked down by bus in Edinburgh city centre
- 5 April 2019
A man has been injured after being hit by a bus on Edinburgh's Princes Street.
The pedestrian was knocked down near The Mound at 14:25.
The road has been closed at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses.