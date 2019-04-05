Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Taylor went missing on 31 March from his Mayfield home

A body has been found in the search for missing Midlothian man Ross Taylor.

The 30-year-old went missing on 31 March from his Mayfield home and sparked a widespread police search.

Officers searching woods near Crighton Castle, Pathhead made the discovery on Friday afternoon and the family of Mr Taylor have been informed.

Mr Taylor's partner Laura D'Arcy, cradling the couple's six-month-old son Lewis, made an emotional public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Baby Lewis has had extensive open heart surgery.

Image caption Laura D'Arcy at a press conference calling for information about her missing partner Ross Taylor

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers conducting inquiries in a wooded area near to Crighton Castle, Pathhead made the discovery at around 12.50pm on 5 April.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Ross Taylor have been informed.

"Inquiries are continuing at this stage."