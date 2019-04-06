Man treated after fire in village of Leslie
- 6 April 2019
One man has been taken to hospital after an overnight fire in a Fife village.
Firefighters were called to flats in Bank Place, Leslie, at about 01:40.
The fire was put out be 02:15 by crews from Lochgelly, Methil and Glenrothes.
The man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy suffering from smoke inhalation.