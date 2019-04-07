Image copyright Google Image caption Robert Scoular's body was found in the loch at an Edinburgh park

Police searching for a man missing in Edinburgh have found his body in a loch.

Robert Scoular, who was 34, had been reported missing on Wednesday. His body was recovered at about 16:00 on Saturday after a search of Lochend Loch.

Mr Scoular's family have been informed and a positive identification has been made.

Officers said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances .

Insp Colin Fordyce said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Robert's family and friends at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing but there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"I'd like to thank the public and partners who assisted us with this inquiry."