A Hibernian fan who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier at the side of the pitch during a game has been jailed for 100 days.

Cameron Mack from Port Seton, East Lothian was also banned from attending Scottish football matches for 10 years.

He pled guilty to breach of the peace after the incident at Hibs' Easter Road stadium last month.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the 22-year-old has apologised to the player and both clubs.

His lawyer told the court he has since received death threats because of his actions.

Mack kicked the ball away before the confrontation with the Rangers defender.

His actions were condemned by Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster.

Speaking after the match, she described the incident as "completely and utterly unacceptable" and said the culprit would be banned from Easter Road for life.

The confrontation took place almost a week after Celtic player Scott Sinclair was almost struck by a glass bottle thrown from the crowd at Easter Road.

Mack's solicitor Eddie Wilson told Sheriff Adrian Cottam that his client had gone to the match with his father and a family friend and had far too much to drink.

Mr Wilson said: "He told me that when he hit the fresh air he became intoxicated and remembers little or nothing about this incident".

His actions, said Mr Wilson, had resulted serious consequences and brought shame to his family.

Mack, who lived with has partner and two young children, had received death threats to himself and his family and threats of serious violence.

'Meaningful action'

Mr Wilson added: "The police advised that he, his wife and children, should leave the family home."

Mack was sentenced as Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf warned the government will act if football clubs do not take "meaningful action" on unacceptable conduct at matches.

Mr Yousaf said said options were already being explored by politicians.

His tweet came after a weekend in which objects were thrown and smoke bombs were used inside grounds.