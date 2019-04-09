Edinburgh's Leith Street to close again to traffic
- 9 April 2019
An Edinburgh road where a new shopping centre is to be built is set to close for a second time.
Leith Street, which was shut for 11 months before reopening in July 2018, is to close from 19:00 on 5 May until 07:00 on 25 May in connection with the £1bn St James Quarter project.
The closure will be from Waterloo Place to Greenside Row. Greenside Row will remain open and Calton Road will close.
Pedestrians are being advised to use the covered walkway.