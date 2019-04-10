Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The three Audis have a combined value of £75,000

Three cars with a combined value of £75,000 have been stolen from a showroom in West Lothian.

The Audis were taken from the Calder Motor Company premises on the Camps Industrial Estate in East Calder between 01:30 and 06:00 on Tuesday.

Police said the showroom suffered "significant" damage during the raid.

A white Audi RS3 with registration plate YF65 XLP and two black Audi S3s with registration numbers GU63 NGN and SP65 GBX were stolen.

'Anything suspicious'

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Det Con Andrew Young said: "This was a high value theft and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Camps Industrial Estate area in the early hours of Tuesday 9 April and saw anything suspicious, to contact police at their earliest convenience.

"Likewise, I would ask people to living in the wider West Lothian area to look at the images of these vehicles and if they do recognise them or know where they might be to get in touch with us immediately."