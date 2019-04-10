Man charged with murder bid in Edinburgh's Old Town
- 10 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to the Old Town in Edinburgh.
Officers were called to an incident in the Old Tolbooth Wynd at about 01:05.
A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released following treatment.
A 51-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.