Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The three Audis have a combined value of £75,000. The car pictured centre has been recovered

Police searching for three high-value cars stolen from a West Lothian showroom have found one of the vehicles.

The three Audis, which have a combined value of £75,000, were taken from the Calder Motor Company premises on the Camps Industrial Estate in East Calder between 01:30 and 06:00 on Tuesday.

Officers investigating the theft found the black Audi A3, registration SP65 GBX, outside an address in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, on Wednesday evening.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Earlier this week, police said the showroom suffered "significant" damage during the raid.

A white Audi RS3 with registration plate YF65 XLP and another black Audi S3 with the registration number GU63 NGN are still missing.