A police officer may have to have a replacement knee after being run over by an off-road bike in West Lothian.

The constable is understood to have been responding to complaints about anti-social behaviour involving a motorbike.

The 51-year-old was called to Ryebank in Livingston at 13:40 on Wednesday following reports of a motorbike being used on a path.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences.

It is understood the officer suffered extensive damage to his knee and tibia bone and may now need knee replacement surgery.

He is being treated in Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.