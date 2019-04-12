Man seriously injured after being hit by taxi in Edinburgh
- 12 April 2019
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a taxi in Edinburgh.
The 21-year-old is understood to have got off a Lothian Bus before being knocked down on Morningside Road at Holy Corner just before 16:00 on Thursday.
The road was closed and later reopened at 17:20.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.