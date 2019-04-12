Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was forced to brake suddenly in Freuchie's East End

A pensioner has died after she fell on board a bus which braked to avoid a crash in Fife.

The 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the incident on Monday at about 12:00.

The number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus was travelling through Freuchie's east end when it braked.

Police confirmed the woman died in hospital on Thursday evening. Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact police.

Sgt Nicola Young from Fife's road policing unit said: "This has been a tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of this woman's life.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends at this time.

"Our inquiries continue and I'd like to thank those passengers on the bus who have come forward and assisted officers with the investigation.

"I'd urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information that can help our investigation, to come forward and contact officers at their earliest opportunity."