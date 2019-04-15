A teenager is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed in an attempted murder outside an Aldi in Edinburgh.

The 16-year-old has serious chest injuries following the attack in Gilmerton Road on Sunday at about 17:15

Emergency services cordoned off the area and the road remained closed until 21:00 between Ellen's Glen Road and Moredunvale Road.

The teenager is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police appealed for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry."

Police Scotland said an officer guarding a house in Gilmerton Road opposite the Aldi is in connection with their inquiries into the attempted murder.