Teenager stabbed in murder bid outside Aldi in Edinburgh
A teenager is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed in an attempted murder outside an Aldi in Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old has serious chest injuries following the attack in Gilmerton Road on Sunday at about 17:15
Emergency services cordoned off the area and the road remained closed until 21:00 between Ellen's Glen Road and Moredunvale Road.
The teenager is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police appealed for witnesses.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry."
Police Scotland said an officer guarding a house in Gilmerton Road opposite the Aldi is in connection with their inquiries into the attempted murder.