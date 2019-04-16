Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was receiving treatment at Belford Hospital in Fort William when she was abused

A man has been jailed after he repeatedly raped a young girl and molested her in hospital.

Andrew Temple, 53, from Loanhead, Midlothian, was given eight years in prison for sex crimes against the girl and two other boys between 1996 and 2004.

He was convicted of seven offences - two of rape and three of indecent behaviour towards the girl, and two indecency offences against the boys.

He had denied all charges.

Judge Robert Weir QC told Temple that he had taken advantage of young children for his own sexual gratification.

He added the offences, particularly those against the girl, were "plainly very serious".

'Enough is enough'

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Temple began abusing the girl in 1996 when she was eight, and continued until 2004.

Offences happened at addresses in Easthouses and Dalkeith in Midlothian, and in Fort William, as well as in Belford Hospital where she was being treated.

He also abused the boys between 1996 and 1999.

The female victim, now aged 31, first spoke to police in 2003 but told the court that she was informed that there was not enough evidence to charge her abuser.

In the years that followed she took three overdoses and spoke to police again in 2010 when she was feeling "really suicidal".

She said: "I just thought 'enough is enough'. Something needs to be done."

The court heard she made a further contact with police in England in 2014 which eventually led to Temple being charged.

Harrowing letter

In a letter which she handed to officers, she recalled some of the abuse she had experienced.

She said she remembered Temple offering her cider and she drank several glasses until she was feeling "funny and sick".

After Temple raped her, she recalled feeling frightened and that he told her not to tell anyone about it.

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe told the court that Temple continued to maintain his innocence.

He said the supermarket worker had stopped drinking in 2006 after a problem with alcohol during much of his adult life.

Judge Weir said Temple would remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.