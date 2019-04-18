Image copyright James English/ You Tube

Just two months before he was fatally injured in a shooting, Bradley Welsh spoke about the an increase in firearms in Scotland.

Mr Welsh, 48, who ran a boxing gym and appeared in the Trainspotting sequel, died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh's west end on Wednesday night.

He was well-known in the city as a former boxer, Hibs football casual and reformed criminal.

Earlier this year, he was interviewed for a You Tube channel in which he spoke about his past, and how he tries to help young people avoid falling into criminality.

Speaking to reality star James English, he said: "For 20 years I have been doing nothing but good."

He told the interviewer that he spent four years in Saughton Prison in Edinburgh for extorting an estate agent.

But he said young people in the city were now falling into "a very high order criminal life", for which they were receiving sentences of 15-20 years.

He blamed "massive drugs culture" and said firearms were "very prevalent" in the capital and across Scotland.

"And that seems to be the new game," he said. "And these are young boys at 18, 19-years-old, who are international criminals.

"They're dealing in four or five different [countries] from Spain, Argentina, all over Europe - Amsterdam. They're not just dealing in Possilpark, they're everywhere.

"It's a different game, and it's hard to preach to a young guy."

During the interview, Mr Welsh said he grew up with his mother and his brother in a housing scheme in Moredun, in the south of Edinburgh.

He started boxing as a seven-year-old at Meadowbank and had taken part in 200 fights by the time he was a teenager.

But he said that he fell into gang culture before he turned 10, and by the time he was 13 he was a football casual.

"I was just there at that time," he said. "I wasn't the leader behind it, I wasn't the person that made it. It just evolved - not just in Edinburgh, but in Glasgow, Aberdeen."

He said he was involved in gang violence on a city-versus-city basis in the 1980s.

Smash-and-grabs

"I'm not proud of the levels of violence," he said. "I'm anti-violence now. I am a poacher-turned-gamekeeper but the person that I am is made from the experiences that I have had."

He went on to describe how he fell into further criminality as a teenager, "taxing" people and organising smash-and-grabs.

When he ended up in prison, aged 18, he said he quickly realised "this wasn't for me".

"I just knew from the second I was in there that I had to get out of there and the only way to do that was to get back into the only way I knew was right - my boxing."

After spending some time as a professional boxer, he said he set up the Holyrood Boxing Gym 13 years ago to help young people in his home city avoid a life of crime.

"I opened an amateur boxing gym to give kids the opportunity to use physical fitness and boxing training to better themselves," he said.

But he insisted he did not preach to the children in his care.

"I don't preach to people but I do show a different way," he said.