A cash machine has been forcibly removed from inside a bank in the centre of Edinburgh.

Police said the ATM was ripped from the Castle Street branch of Virgin Money by a stolen Audi Q5 estate at about 03:30 on Thursday.

The empty cash machine was later found abandoned on the pavement outside the branch.

It is unclear how much money was taken. Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

'Headed west'

Officers said a group of men arrived at the scene in the grey Audi, which had the registration plate SK68 NLN, and was stolen from an address in the Craigleith area of the city on 9 April.

The men forced entry via a window at the front of the Virgin Money building, before using the Audi to pull the ATM out from inside the premises.

They then made off towards George Street. Police believe they may have then headed west out of the city centre.

Sgt David Simpson said: "We believe at least three, possibly four men arrived at the premises in the stolen Audi vehicle, which was then used to commit the theft.

"We are eager to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle and these men immediately prior to the incident, or has seen the vehicle since the early hours of this morning, to get in touch.

"The vehicle was stolen on 9 April and we're eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it in the city or surrounding areas since this time."