Image copyright Google Image caption A man fell from a fourth floor window of Cobbinshaw House South

A man has died after falling from a tower block in Edinburgh's Wester Hailes.

The 35-year-old fell from a fourth-floor window of a flat in Cobbinshaw House South in Calder Gardens just after 14:00 on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which police said they were treating as unexplained.

Officers said their inquiries were continuing and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal's office.