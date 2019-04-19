Two people injured in two-vehicle crash on A985 in Fife
- 19 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people are being treated in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A985 in Fife.
One male was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the other taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the accident near High Valleyfield.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:45. The road is currently closed between the Longannet Roundabout and Cairneyhill.
A police spokesman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.