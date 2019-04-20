Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a flat in Dumbiedykes Road in Edinburgh,

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a block of flats in Edinburgh amid reports it had been in the property for some time.

The discovery was made by officers who were called to Dumbiedykes Road at about 07:00 on Friday following a report of concern for the occupant.

It comes after Police Scotland said officers had visited the same address on 30 January.

Police said the death was currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh responded to an address in Dumbiedykes Road at around 7am on Friday, April 19, following a report of concern for the occupants.

"On arrival, officers found the body of a person within and this death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"We can confirm a previous call was made to this address on January 30, 2019, and inquiries in relation to this matter are ongoing."